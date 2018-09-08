Nigeria Super Eagles humble Seychelles | AFCON 2019 qualifiers

AFCON 2019 qualifiers (Group E):

Seychelles 0-3 Nigeria

Nigeria South Africa 0-0 Libya

Nigeria overcame Seychelles 3-0 in a group E duel of the 2019 AFCON qualifier at Stade Linite in Mahe on Saturday afternoon.

Odion Ighalo starred with a brace and Kelechi Iheanacho was also on target for the Super Eagles.

Ighalo volleyed home the opener on the first quarter hour mark off captain Ahmed Musa’s delivery.

Iheanacho added the second barely 10 minutes to the end of the opening 45 minutes with a splendid free-kick that followed a foul on Ighalo by Seychellois German based midfielder Karl Hopprich.

Ighalo then scored a second half penalty awarded by Kenyan FIFA Referee Davies Ogenche Omweno following a foul by skipper Jones Joubert on Samuel Okim.

This was Nigeria’s first win in the group, Seychelles second loss of the campaign.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Libya played to a non-scoring draw in Durban.

South Africa, Libya have four points apiece, Nigeria is third with three points and Seychelles have not earned any point.

The West Africans had to win to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for next year’s finals and so they carried the game to their opponent.