Relegation scrap for Ceylon Lions, KICC as they fight to save their season

Sunday, 9th September 2018

Lugogo Oval: Ceylon Lions Vs Aziz Damani – 10:30 am

Strikers CC Vs Kutchi Tigers CC – 10:30am Entebbe: Premier CC Vs KICC – 10:30am

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Since Aziz Damani wrapped up the title with three games left to play, there is little interest in the top of the table and all attention is on the bottom end of the table that sees two teams with a chance of surviving relegation.

Premier and Ceylion Lions currently occupy the two places for relegation with Premier more or less out of it but Ceylon Lions are just a single point behind KICC who are holding on to seventh place.

Both sides are in action on Sunday and are desperate for a win least this battle goes down to the last games of the season.

KICC though have a fairly easier game facing fellow relegation rivals Premier while Ceylon Lions will be taking on champions Aziz Damani.

If Premier is still interested in the league they can do Ceylon Lions a big favour by stopping KICC in Entebbe. KICC have been awful in the second part of the season and have failed to win a single game which leaves them stranded at the wrong end of the table. Davis Karashani was great in the 1st round but has had little support in the second half and if they are to survive this season he needs to produce one more man of match performance. His fellow internationals Frank Nsubuga and Irfan Afridi will need to chip in if they are to stop a Premier side that has nothing to lose.

Ceylon Lions on the other hand face a tough game against Champions Aziz Damani and they will need a miracle or even rain to overcome Aziz Damani. The champions are chasing an unbeaten season and are not willing to do any favors for Ceylon Lions.

Ceylon Lions have quality to hurt the champions but they will need a lot of good bowling to go through that long batting line up.

The other Division 1 game is more of a placement which doesn’t matter much as Kutchi Tigers can not be displaced from second place. After their dominant five wicket win over Tornado Bee last weekend, Kutchi are just looking at finishing on a winning note. Strikers on their debut season in the top flight have managed to survive relegation and this will be satisfactory enough as they look ahead to next season.