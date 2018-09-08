Uganda Cranes drew goalless with Tanzania Taifa Stars in their first home game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations played at Namboole.

In a game where both teams created good scoring chances, goalkeepers made the headlines but how did the two sets of players rate on the day

Uganda Cranes

Denis Onyango 7.0: He made a fabulous save to deny Mbwana Ally Samatta and commanded his backline well.

Nicholas Wadada 6.0: Targeted by Mbwana Samatta and Thomas Ulimwengu especially after the break but combined well with Moses Waiswa on the right.

Godfrey Walusimbi 5.0: Didn’t look sharp and formidable as usual especially going forward but did well to tame speedy winger Simon Msuva.

Hassan Wasswa 5.0: Confident on the ball in the first half but looked prone after the break when Taifa Stars threatened to attack on the break.

Murushid Jjuuko 5.0: Seemed prone to mistakes and looked off pace thanks mainly to lack of game time. Appeared to struggle with an injury late on.

Aucho Khalid 5.0: Started well, registered a few decent one twos with Iguma but tired as the game wore on.

Denis Iguma 6.0: Played with grit and guile in midfield and wasn’t afraid to take responsibility.

Moses Waiswa 8.0: Busy and athletic in midfield, confident on the ball and had a promising game.

Emmanuel Okwi 4.0: Tidy but lacked incision on an underwhelming afternoon for the forward. Wasted an excellent chance to make it 1-0 in the first half and did same after the break.

Farouk Miya 6.0: Had no problem with the fast tempo and passed adventurously but missed two good chances to put Cranes ahead.

Joseph Ochaya 3.0: Squandered a great chance in the first half and never recovered. Substituted midway the second half.

Substitutes

Patrick Kaddu 3.0: Came on for Ochaya but failed to create any impact.

Luwagga Kizito 3.0: Cranes ceded possession almost every time the ball fell at Kizito’s feet. Decision-making also questionable.

Edirisa Lubega N/a

Coach: Sebastien Desabre 4.0: The French man continues to struggle to create an impact with the Cranes. Right from his starting eleven to the substitutions, eyebrows were raised.

Tanzania Taifa Stars

Aishi Manula 7.0: Pulled off a superb save from Okwi in the first half and made another alert stop from Miya after the break.

Hassan Khamis Ramadhan 6.0: He was efficient defensively and his never give up attitude was important for the Taifa Stars.

Hassan Banda Abdi 6.0: Calm and collected in possession and initiated most of the attacks with his trade mark ‘European’ pass. Also pivoted well to clear aerial danger.

David Mwantika 5.0: Kept an eye on Emmanuel Okwi and used his big frame to deny space to Cranes forwards.

Aggrey Morris 7.0: Formidable throughout and made some telling tackles as Cranes threatened to break deadlock.

Frank Domayo 6.0: Shockingly started ahead of Himid Mao and never disappointed.

Mudathir Abbas 6.0: Sat the base of the back four, read the game well and made the team tick.

Gadiel Michael Kamagi 5.5: Forced a good save from Onyango in the second half and his battle with Wadada was interesting.

Simon Msuva 7.5: Flashes of skill and invention in attack for Taifa Stars and threatened whenever in possession.

Mbwana Samatta 7.0: Not necessarily the best player but definitely the story of the match. He missed a glaring chance to win it for the Taifa Stars.

Thomas Ulimwengu 5.0: Looked in good shape but struggled to create an impact although the combination with Samatta and Msuva was okay.

Substitutes

Himid Mao Mkami 5.0: Calmed things down when he came on for the tired Domayo.

Farid Mussa Shah 4.0: Replaced Kamagi but had less impact going forward.

Shaban Iddi Chilunda N/a

Coach: Emmanuel Amunike 7.0: Brave enough to name a starting eleven full of attack minded players and didn’t make uncalled for changes.