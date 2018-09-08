Uganda Athletics team eyes successful World mountain running title defence in Andora

34th World Mountain Running Championships:

15 th September 2018

September 2018 At Canillo, Andora

When the 34th World Mountain Running championships take center stage on 15th September 2018 in Canillo, Andora, team Uganda will be eyeing a successful title defence quest.

A 11 man team named by the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) is led by the World Cross Country gold medalist Jacob Kiplimo.

Kiplimo will race in the seniors alongside Joel Ayeko, Victor Kiplangat and Robert Chemonges.

The four man Juniors male team has Mathew Chepkurui, Oscar Chelimo and Dan Chebet.

Only Patricia Chekwemboi has been registered in the seniors’ women catergory while Risper Chebet, Esther Yego and Betty Chebet will compete in the juniors female event.

Last year, during the same event held in the Italian city of Premana, Uganda scooped four gold medals – one in the senior team category where Victor Kiplangat, Joel Ayeko and Fred Musobo had 1-2-3 finish.

Also, the Juniors team event was won by Oscar Chelimo after clocking 26:46 minutes ahead of Italy’s Daniel Pattis (27:42).

Anthony Ayeko and Jacob Limo finished 5th and 8th respectively in the Juniors’ event.

The team will be led by the head coach Nathan Mujongola with four categories – senior men, junior men, senior women and junior women.

Uganda’s team is expected to be flagged off to Andora next week.

TEAM UGANDA:

