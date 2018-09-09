Bayern Arena offers free “back to school” youth football training sessions

FFG

The Bayern Uganda Sports Complex, Kampala’s premier seven against seven (7 Vs 7) turf football facility, is opening it’s doors this week – for free – to all youth football players.

Four youth clinics (U10, U12, U14, U16) will run this week, with the aim to introduce the Bayern Uganda Sports Complex to the families and youth in the community, and to get their feedback on the youth programs they want to see at the facility full-time.

These free training sessions at the Bayern Uganda Sports Complex, will be led by the international coaching staff of Football for Good,

Uganda’s top full-time residential youth football academy and scholarship program.

Harry Varley, a UEFA ‘B’ licenced coach and Robert ‘Kawa’ Omony the program coordinator and academy coach are the key figures who will run the show.

Free ‘Back to School’ Youth Football Training Sessions (Dates and times):

Thursday, September 13 – 09:00 to 10:30 (U – 10)

Thursday, September 13 – 10:30 to 12:00 (U – 12)

Friday, September 14 – 09:00 to 10:30 (U – 14)

Friday, September 14 – 10:30 to 12:00 (U – 16)

Bayern Uganda Sports Complex (BUSC), is located in Munyonyo on Wavamunno Road, just east of the Speke Commonwealth Resort.

It is a private facility that is currently in its first phase, and is being developed into one of Uganda’s top football, sports and entertainment facilities.

Football for Good (FFG) provides the best young footballers in Uganda with a scholarship that gives them full-time football training, international coaching and exposure, as well as an exemplary academic and character development program.