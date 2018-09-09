Football

Berahino scores as Burundi hold Gabon

by Ismael Kiyonga
  • Gabon 1-1 Burundi
CAF Media
Aubemeyang in action for Gabon in AFCON 2017 opener. He cancelled out Berahino strike for Burundi

Saido Berahino scored on his Burundi debut as the CECAFA nation held Gabon in Libreville on Saturday.

In a group C 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier, Berahino, cleared by FIFA to feature for the Burundi national team a few weeks ago put the visitors in the lead after 40 minutes.

But with fourteen minutes to full time, the hosts levelled with a strike from centre forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

The draw leaves Burundi top of the standings with four points, Mali, who take on minnows South Sudan on Sunday in Juba.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the finals due in Cameroon in June next year.

