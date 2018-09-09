Cote D’Ivoire expose the Uganda Sand Cranes’ weak lines | AFCON Beach soccer qualifiers

CAF Beach Soccer AFCON Egypt qualifiers (First Leg):

Uganda 1-3 Cote D’ Ivoire

The Uganda Sand Cranes have less than 10 days to put right what went messy during the 3-1 home loss to Cote D’Ivoire in the opening leg of the AFCON 2018 beach soccer qualifier played at Spennah beach in Entebbe on Sunday.

The West Africans’ physicality and firm grip of the ball throughout the three periods of the game proved the difference in the first leg.

Eric Bile Sidonne Kablan Assouan, Daniel N’guessan Kouassitchi and Frederic Aka Kablan were on target for the visitors.

Douglas Muganga, also a defender attached to Kirinya-Jinja S.S in the Uganda Premier League scored the consolation.

Despite the earlier promising start by the Ugandan team when Muganga had a shot miss target by inches and kissing the woodwork with another attempt, the visiting side recovered swiftly.

Assouan who features for domestic club, Assinie, shot the Ivorians ahead in the opening period with a scrabbled goal awarded by Nigerian referee Fawole Olawale Adeolu after a goal melee

Cosap Football Club’s player N’guessan beat goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige to double the lead with a simple finish as the visitors built a precious two goal caution coming to the third and final period.

Cote D’Ivoire’s Franck Papet Hyacinthe dribbled past the Ugandan defence including the advancing goalkeeper Kibirige to set up Cosmos FC’s Aka with the simplest of all finishes, virtually putting the game to bed.

Uganda’s skipper Muganga scored the consolation, granting the scoreline a respectable worthy second look, and a crucial goal that gives the return leg on 21st September 2018 in Abidjan something to play for.

The successful country over the two legs will qualify for the final tournament that will be hosted by Egypt later this year in Cairo.

Uganda Sand Cranes head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge believes the first home leg is just a perfect learning curve for the team prior to the second leg away.

“We can easily overcome the 3-1 loss at home when visit them. We have learnt a lot from this match and shall correct the pieces” Muwonge stated.

Speaking through an interpreter, Ivorian head coach Solo Jean warned the Ugandans against excessive physicality but acknowledged there is still a lot to play for;

“I can say we have already qualified. There is a return leg to play and I respect the Ugandan team. They fought hard and we enjoyed the game. However, I urge their players against excessive physicality and respect for the regulations of beach soccer” Jean told the media.

Team Line ups:

Uganda Sand Cranes V:

Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Allan Katwe (Captain), Douglas Muganga, Ronald Magwari, Ben Ocen

Subs:

Nasser Lwamunda (G.K), Paul Lule, Sulaiman Ochero, Roch Peter Somoka, Rica Byaruhanga, Tom Kimuli, Swalleh Ssimbwa

Ivory Coast V:

Fiacre Kongoza (G.K), Guy Nahounoud Hans Donald Djedjed (Captain), Fabien Sola Djere, Moustapha Sakanoko, Frederic Aka Kablan

Subs:

Franck Hyacinthe Papet, N’gnamke Ehanlimbie Didier Kabletchi, Fabrice Gbagra, Daniel N’gusessan Kouassitchi, Eric Assouan Bile Sidoine Kablan

Match Officials:

Center Referee : Fawole Adeolu Olawale (Nigeria)

: Fawole Adeolu Olawale (Nigeria) 1 st Assistant Referee : Sani Mohammed (Nigeria)

: Sani Mohammed (Nigeria) 2 nd Assistant Referee: Elijah Olayinke Olajide (Nigeria)

Elijah Olayinke Olajide (Nigeria) Time Keeper: Ali Nagi Doka (Sudan)

Ali Nagi Doka (Sudan) Commissioner: Cyrille Mahaforona Reboza (Madagascar)