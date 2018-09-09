Kagere scores on Rwanda return but Amavubi falls to Cote D’Ivoire | AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group H):

Rwanda 1-2 Cote D’Ivoire

Cote D’Ivoire Guinea 1-0 Central African Republic

Striker Meddie Kagere scored on his second home coming for the Rwanda Amavubi Stars as they home side fell 2-1 to visiting Cote D’Ivoire 2-1 in a group H AFCON 2019 qualification match played at the Kigali Regional Stadium, Nyamirambo on Sunday.

Forward Jonathan Kodjia scored the opening goal for the visitors – thanks to a school boy mistake by goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera who hesitated to clear a back pass played to him.

Max-Alain Gradel doubled the scores four minutes after the restart from the mandatory half time break with a sublime finish off an acute angle.

Returning Ugandan – born forward Kagere, coming back to the national team fold after a three year absence headed home the consolation in the 66th minute as the West Africans held on with gallant defending to earn the maximum points away from home.

Rwanda called for the three changes introducing striker Dany Usengimana for Muhadjiri Hakizimana, midfielder Kevin Muhire took over fellow midfielder Yannick Mukunzi’s place and Iranzi Jean Claude stepped in for the Amavubi skipper Haruna Niyonzima.

The victory for Cote D’Ivoire was good enough to earn them their first maximum points in the on-going qualifiers.

Rwanda suffered second consecutive loss in the qualifiers, having lost 1-0 to Central Africa Republic in Bangui last year.

Meanwhile Guinea maintained their 100 percent record in the same group, winning 1-0 against Central African Republic on Sunday night.

Seydouba Soumah scored the lone strike on the evening to extend their lead to six points off two matches.

Guinea humbled Cote D’Ivoire 3-2 in the first game played in Bouake.

Cote D’Ivoire and Central African Republic both have three points apiece with Rwanda glued bottom of the group on no point earned from the first two matches.