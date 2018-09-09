Kenya 1-0 Ghana

Ten-man Kenya Harambee Stars shot down much fancied Ghana Black Stars 1-0 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Kasarani.

The hosts, minus inspirational team captain Victor Wanyama dominated proceedings in the first half but came under pressure after the break more so after Joash Onyango red card.

Nicholas Opuku own goal under pressure from Japan based Michael Olunga six minutes to the half time break was the decisive strike as Kenya registered their first win of the campaign.

“I am very proud of my players; I like so much the spirit of the team. With only four days it was not easy to build a good spirit and with this kind of opponent it is difficult but in terms of spirit my boys gave something incredible,” Kenya’s coach Sebastien Migne said after the win.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia will host Sierra Leone in the other Group F match in Hawassa on Sunday.