Lesotho, 10 man Cape Verde in stalemate | AFCON 2019 qualifiers

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Lesotho 1-1 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Uganda 0-0 Tanzania

KAWOWO SPORTS

Despite playing the final five minutes of the game with 10 men, visiting Cape Verde Islands earned a point during the one all draw with Lesotho on match day two of the AFCON 2019 group L qualification match played in Maseru on Sunday.

Sera Motebang lifted up the moods of the home fans with a strike in the 77th minute.

Five minutes later, the joy was short lived with the equalizing goal through Djaniny, barely 8 minutes to the full time whistle.

Tubarões Azuis endured the final minutes of the game with 10 men after a sending off.

Uganda Cranes still leads the group with four points after two matches, with the latest match ending in a barren draw against East African rivals Tanzania on Saturday in Kampala.

Tanzania and Lesotho improve by a point to two and Cape Verde earned their first point in the group.

The next matches in group L will be played next month. Uganda hosts Lesotho at Namboole Stadium on 10th October 2018.

On the same day, Tanzania will be away to Cape Verde in Praia city.

Team Line ups:

Lesotho XI: Mphuthi, Moremoholo, Makepe, Sello, Lerotholi, Toloane, Matsoso, Khutlang, Bereng, Jane, Masoabi

Cape Verde XI: Vózinha, Fernando Varela, Jeffrey Fortes, Táx, Tiago Almeida, Ponck, Platini, Hélder, Nuno Jóia, Júlio Tavares, Ryan Mendes