File Photo

Taifa Stars midfielder Himid Mao believes getting a point off Uganda Cranes at Namboole is a big boost in their campaign to reach the Afcon finals in Cameroon next year.

The second half substitute for Frank Raymond Domayo admitted one of the targets was not loose points.

“We just wanted to avoid a loss here,” said Mao. “It was a tough game but good we achieved our objective,” he added.

“It’s a point we can build on for the next games if we are to achieve our dream. Not many teams pick a point at Namboole but we did.

Against all odds, the Egypt based midfielder started on the bench with Emmanuel Amunike preferring Frank Raymond Domayo.

But Mao left that to the tactician Amunike and says even the pitch conditions weren’t so favourable for his game.

“The coach picked the best team for the game. And the condition of the pitch was also not so good for my game but the most important was team.

Mao and Tanzania face back to back games against Cape Verde next month as they seek to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the first time since 1982.