Uganda Sand Cranes dare Ivory Coast | Afcon 2018 beach socccer qualifier

AFCON 2018 Beach Soccer qualifier:

Sunday, 9th September 2018

Uganda Sand Cranes Vs Ivory Coast

*At Spenah beach, Entebbe (4 PM)

Uganda Sand Cranes will take on West Africans Ivory Coast on Sunday during the first leg of the AFCON 2018 beach soccer qualifiers at Spenah beach in Entebbe.

Following a week of intensive training drills at the Spenah beach, the Sand Cranes will be targeting to build an early advantage.

Led by the newly confirmed head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge and his assistant Peter Sseguya, the Sand Cranes will also bank on the experience of players who played at the last AFCON beach soccer double legged qualifers against Ghana.

Such players include goalkeeper Michael Kalule, Douglas Muganga and Roch Peter Somoka.

“We have been training well for the past two weeks. The players are set mentally and physically and therefore we shall not disappoint” Somoka vowed.

The core of the team has defenders Paul Lule, Allan Katwe, Rica Byaruhanga, Douglas Muganga, Sulaiman Ochero and Thomas Kimuli.

The midfield department comprises of Swalley Kiggundu, Ronald Magwari and Swaibuu Kakwaya.

The primary task for goals will be bestowed upon Godfrey Lwesibawa, Peter Wasswa, Ben Ocen and the team skipper Somoka.

The return leg will take place in Abidjan coming in a fortnight time.

Sand Cranes squad:

Goalkeepers : Meddie Kibirge (Isabet), Nasser Lwamunda (Buganda Royal Institute), Michael Kalule (Nkumba University)

Technical Team: