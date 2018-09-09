Football

Uganda Sand Cranes dare Ivory Coast | Afcon 2018 beach socccer qualifier

by David Isabirye
AFCON 2018 Beach Soccer qualifier:

  • Sunday, 9th September 2018
  • Uganda Sand Cranes Vs Ivory Coast

*At Spenah beach, Entebbe (4 PM)

Uganda Sand Cranes players Thomas Kimuli (left), Ben Ocen and captain Peter Roch Somoka in training

Uganda Sand Cranes will take on West Africans Ivory Coast on Sunday during the first leg of the AFCON 2018 beach soccer qualifiers at Spenah beach in Entebbe.

Following a week of intensive training drills at the Spenah beach, the Sand Cranes will be targeting to build an early advantage.

Led by the newly confirmed head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge and his assistant Peter Sseguya, the Sand Cranes will also bank on the experience of players who played at the last AFCON beach soccer double legged qualifers against Ghana.

Such players include goalkeeper Michael Kalule, Douglas Muganga and Roch Peter Somoka.

“We have been training well for the past two weeks. The players are set mentally and physically and therefore we shall not disappoint” Somoka vowed.

Somoka and Kimuli vie for the ball during training

The core of the team has defenders Paul Lule, Allan Katwe, Rica Byaruhanga, Douglas Muganga, Sulaiman Ochero and Thomas Kimuli.

The midfield department comprises of Swalley Kiggundu, Ronald Magwari and Swaibuu Kakwaya.

The primary task for goals will be bestowed upon Godfrey Lwesibawa, Peter Wasswa, Ben Ocen and the team skipper Somoka.

The return leg will take place in Abidjan coming in a fortnight time.

Sand Cranes head coach Salim Muwonge will be tasked to name a formidable team that will take on Ivory Coast

Sand Cranes squad:

  • Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirge (Isabet), Nasser Lwamunda (Buganda Royal Institute), Michael Kalule (Nkumba University)
  • Defenders: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal Institute), Allan Katwe (Nkumba University), Sulaiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabet), Thomas Kimuli (Mutoola Beach Soccer Club), Douglas Muganga (MUBS)
  • Midfielders: Swalley Kiggundu (St. Lawrence University), Ronald Magwari (Stomers),  Swaibu Kakwaya (Isabet)
  • Forwards: Godfrey Lwesibawa (Stomers), Peter Wasswa (Buganda Royal Institute), Ben Ocen (MUBS), Rock Peter Somoka – Captain (Isabet)

Technical Team:

  • Head coach: Salim Jamal Muwonge
  • Assistant coach: Peter Sseguya
  • Team coordinator: Tonny Ssebaggala
  • Kits manager: Julius Ssekasanvu
  • Medical manager: Codian Ithum Aduny
  • Technical Director: Bashir Mutyaba
  • Media officer: Bosco Omaria

