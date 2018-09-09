We achieved our primary objective, admits Tanzania head coach Amunike

TFF

Newly acquired Tanzania Taifa Stars head coach Emmanuel Amunike was left satisfied with the point earned from the goal-less away draw his charges earned over Uganda Cranes at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday.

We had an objective and we achieved it. I am glad of the player for the work well done away from home. They had the character and fighting spirit. After Uganda had a good start, we needed more confidence in the second half. We are grateful for the result.

The former African footballer of the year who also won the AFCON trophy with Nigeria Super Eagles admitted the fact that either sides exhibited “good football”.

It has been as an interesting and amazing game. Both sides played well over the 90 minutes.

Taking charge of the Taifa Stars in his first game since replacing Salum Mayanga (now Technical Director Mitibwa Sugar), Amunike, a former FC Barcelona player lauded his charges for following the instructions to the dot and displaying a great character throughout the match.

We shall continue to observe ourselves as time moves on. This was my first game since taking over the job 8 days ago. We shall also continue the process of analysis for the team and working upon the character. Tanzanian team has many talented players. There is need to grow from stage to stage.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

In fact, Tanzania Taifa Stars would have carried the day had star striker and team captain Mbwana Samatta carried his scoring boots.

The sharp forward was foiled by goalkeeper Denis Onyango with less than 20 minutes to the end of the game.

Tanzania will host Cape Verde in Dar es salaam at the national stadium on the next match day.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes will entertain Lesotho at Namboole Stadium on 10th October 2018.

How Tanzania lined up against Uganda Cranes:

Aishi Salum Manula (G.K), Gadiel Michael Kamagi, Hassan Banda Abdi, Agrey Moris Ambros, David John Mwantika, Mbwana Samatta (Captain), Thomas Ulimwengu, Simon Msuva, Hassan Khamis Ramadhan, Frank Domayo, Abbas Mudathir

Subs:

Benno David Kakolanya (G.K), Kelvin Sabato Kongwe, Hamid Mao Mkami, Farid Mussa Shah, Shaban Iddi Chilunda, Ally Mtoni, Rashid Mandawa, Salum Kimenya, Yahya Omari, Vicent Andrew Chikupe, Salum Kihimbwa, Mohamed Mohamed