2018 Phillip Omondi Invitational tourney: The stage is set

3rd Phillip Omondi Invitational Tourney:

Friday, 14 th & Saturday, 15 th September 2018

& Saturday, 15 September 2018 At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (Kampala)

Entry Fees: 3000/= (Ordinary), 5,000/= (VIP) & 10,000 (VVIP)

Former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) F.C and Uganda Cranes crafty midfielder Phillip Omondi is no doubt a legend for his excellent service to the beautiful game for club and country.

Back in the days, Omondi, who was born in Tororo as far back as 1957 was a darling at his cherished club as he was for the national team, most notably in the African Cup of Nations tournament in 1978 held in Ghana.

Thus far, Omondi is arguably described as the finest Ugandan footballer of all times.

Upon that back ground, Omondi is still respected at the club that once named the Lugogo stadium in his names before the main shirt sponsors (Star Times) took over.

The legacy continues at the club with one of the internal competitive sides named Phillip Omondi and the other, Jimmy Kirunda.

Relatedly, the annual pre-season Phillip Omondi invitational tourney is back in high gear with the third edition.

This time round, there are two fresh faces invited for the two day’s championship that is played in a round robin format.

Newly promoted top tier club Nyamityobora from Mbarara and the talk of town – Wakiso Giants (a FUFA Big league side) will join the traditional two clubs Proline and hosts KCCA in the tournament meant to further prepare the clubs ahead of the 2018/19 season.

For starters, Proline championed the last two tournaments and will be seeking for a hat-trick of titles in succession.

Fixtures:

This year round, the tourney kicks off on Friday, 14th September 2018 with a double header.

Shafik Bisaso’ coached Proline hosts Nyamityobora, a side coached by former Uganda Cranes winger James Odoch in the early kick off at noon.

At 3 PM, the second game on the day will kick off between the tournament hosts KCCA and Kamuli Park / Wakiso Giants.

On the final day, Kamuli Park / Proline will face Proline at 2PM before KCCA will play Nyamityobora at 4 PM and the prize giving ceremony will follow shortly.

“We hope that this tournament will help us in testing out the pool of players before the new season kicks off. Being a new club in the league, this is a great test and plat form” Odoch, the Nyamityobora head coach noted.

This is one of the high profile pre-season tournaments and it is expected to live to the billing.

Like in the previous two editions, there will be prizes to the top performers and a winner’s trophy as well as gold medals for the champions.

