Airtel Masaza Cup 2018: Ssingo, Buwekula, Buddu win first quarter final legs on the road

2018 Airtel Masaza Cup:

Quarter finals (1st Legs):

Gomba 0-0 Busujju

Busujju Kyaggwe 0-1 Buddu

Buddu Mawokota 0-2 Buwekula

Buwekula Bulemeezi 0-1 Ssingo

The 2018 Airtel Masaza Cup tournament is nearly coming to a climax with the opening legs of the quarter finals completed successfully.

It is advantage Buddu, Buwekula and Ssingo who all won their respective first legs, away from home.

2016 winners Buddu won 1-0 over Kyaggwe at the Mukono Bishops play-ground.

Lanky forward, Frank Ssebuffu, also a student at the reigning copa national and East African football competitions champions Buddo S.S. scored the day’s lone strike.

Buwekula smiled 2-0 away to Mawokota at the Mpigi police play-ground with Ivan Bogere registering a brace in the game.

On the barren and dusty Kasana play ground in Luwero, home team Bulemeezi suffered a one zero loss to visiting Ssingo.

The Gomba, Busujju encounter played at the Kabulasoke PTC play ground failed to yield any goal dividend.

The respective return legs will be held on Sunday, 16th September 2018.

Busujju hosts Gomba at the Kimuli play ground, off Mityana road, Buddu is at home to Kyaggwe at the Masaka Recreational Stadium, Buwekula shall face Mawokota in Mubende whilst Ssingo will play Bulemeezi at the Mityana Ssaza group.

“It was good to win away from home in the first leg. Hopefully, we shall maintain in the return leg” Simon Mugerwa, a coach at Buddu told Kawowo Sports.

Gomba are the defending champions of this tournament played by the 19 counties (Masaza) of Buganda Kingdom.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda bank rolls the tourney.

Previous Winners: