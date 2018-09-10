Crested Cranes off to South Africa for COSAFA Women Championship

FUFA Media

Uganda Crested Cranes coach Farida Bulega has named a squad of 20 players for the 2018 COSAFA Women Championship in South Africa.

After three days of residential training at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru, Bulega trimmed the squad from 23 to 20, with Favour Nambatya, Fauzia Najjemba and Mariam Nakabugo dropped.

On her squad that flies to the South of the continent today, Bulega include five players who didn’t take part in the CECAFA Women Championship held in Rwanda last July, and they include Hasifa Nassuna, Shakira Mutiibwa, Shamirah Nalugya, Resty Nanziri and Riticia Nabbosa.

Uganda will start the tournament with a Group C encounter against Swaziland on Wednesday, September 12 before facing Namibia on Saturday, September 15 and Zimbabwe on Monday, September 17.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Daisy Nakaziro (Muteesa I Royal University), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim)

Defenders: Viola Namuddu (She MAK), Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs Rubaga), Bridget Nabisalu (Ajax Queens), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim)

Midfielders: Shamirah Nalugya (Israh Soccer Academy), Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslim), Shakira Mutiibwa (Gafford Ladies), Spencer Nakachwa (Uganda Martyrs), Phiona Nabbumba (Ajax Queens), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves Masindi)

Forwards: Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Norah Alupo (Saviours Women), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Zainah Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Quuens)

Team Officials