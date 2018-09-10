Dennis Onyango: The East African derby lived to the expectations

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Uganda Cranes team captain Dennis Onyango was among the top performers for the home country in the goal-less home draw against Tanzania during the group L AFCON qualification match at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Onyango acknowledged the fact that the duel with Tanzania being a derby game, it was well contested and did not fall short of the thrills and expectations just like any other derby game.

We played to our best. Unfortunately, we did not get the result we expected. Their captain (Mbwana Samatta) lifted them at all the times. Remember, it was the East African derby and such matches are tricky.

Calls for clinical finishing:

Onyango has urged the Uganda Cranes to get sharper and convert the goal scoring opportunities created.

Tanzania had good fast forwards but we managed to contain them. We need to work harder and convert the chances created. The next game at home against Lesotho is a must win for us and we shall work collectively to achieve the results.

Onyango thwarted Tanzania’s best goal scoring moment with about 20 minutes to end the match.

Faced in a one against one incident against their captain and inspirational player Mbwana Ally Samatta, the Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper was quicker off the blocks to tame the chance.

Throughout the game, Onyango offered leadership like he has always done as a team captain.

Uganda now has four points and still leads group L, two points ahead of joint second placed Tanzania and Lesotho.

Cape Verde Islands who earned a point away to Lesotho have a single point.

Next Double header matches:

Next month, Uganda Cranes will face Lesotho in a back to back arrangement as Tanzania takes on Cape Verde Islands.