A1 Challenge 66-61 Nkumba Lady Marines Game 2: Nkumba Lady Marines 75-85 A1 Challenge

A1 Challenge made the second round of the National Basketball League playoffs after completing a 2-0 sweep of Nkumba Lady Marines on Sunday.

A1 followed their hard fought 66-61 win on Friday night with another victory of similar fashion on Sunday afternoon but largely due their own making.

The 2010 finalists dominated the first half, out scoring the university side 25-12 and 21-14 in the first and second quarter respectively.

Down by 22 at the start of the fourth quarter and with A1 getting complacent, Nkumba Lady Marines, through Brenda Ekone and Catherine Haruri attacked the basket to cut the deficit to 10 points.

However, Susan Amito and Charlene Kirungi scored at liberty in the stripe as Priscilla Abey found her rhythm jumper to keep A1 Challenge in control.

Abey, Amito and Kirungi scored 22, 19 and 15 points respectively for A1.

Ekone poured in season high 42 points for Nkumba while Haruri and Susan Aanyu contributed 14 and 12 points respectively.

In the semifinals, A Challenge will battle title favourites JKL Lady Dolphins in the best-of-five series starting on Sunday, September 16.