NBL Playoffs: Aggressive JKL Dolphins dump Warriors

Warriors were over the weekend shown the exit door from the National Basketball League Playoffs by JKL Dolphins.

While the first round series were expected to be close with Warriors having edge going by the regular season performance, it’s Dolphins that stepped up to sweep the 2012 champions 2-0.

Dolphins defeated Warriors 63-59 on Friday night with Brian Namake the tormentor in chief scoring game-high 18 points but it was Jude Ochen’s back-to-back 3-pointer in the clutch that buried Warriors.

While Game 2 was a win or bounce for Warriors on Sunday evening, JKL were equally determined not to let the series head into the decisive game, and took the opening quarter 23-18.

Warriors played aggressive defense in the second and rallied back to take a slim 36-35 lead into the halftime break.

Tied at 40 with just over 8 minutes to play in the third quarter, Dolphins put on an 11-0 run and did not look back winning the game to send Warriors packing.

Libe Makala scored game-high 23 points to lead JKL Dolphins, Yesman Bushiri, Brian Namake and Ivan Lumanyika added 18, 16 and 14 points respectively.

Mark Opiyo and Deng Maker scored 12 points apiece for Warriors.

JKL will face Power who ejected Ndejje Angels in the best-of-five semifinals starting on Sunday, September 19.