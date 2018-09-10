NBL Playoffs: KIU Titans eject fledgling UCU Canons

Game 1: KIU Titans 73-70 UCU Canons

KIU Titans 73-70 UCU Canons Game 2: UCU Canons 52-77 KIU Titans

FUBA

KIU Titans swept a largely inexperienced UCU Canons in the first round of the National Basketball League.

Canons, despite their inexperience, match Titans in the series opener on Saturday before falling 73-70 after committing three consecutive turnovers in the clutch.

On Sunday night, KIU started Game 2 strong and took the opening quarter 22-11 for an early double-digit lead. However, Canons erased the deficit with an 18-11 second quarter to give themselves a chance.

Canons kept the deficit under five points for big part of the third quarter but went through a scoring drought for nearly three minutes and Titans gained grip of the bame by extending the lead to double figures.

KIU titans continued with the ascendancy in the final period enroute the 25-point blow out victory.

Ethienne Kaungu scored game high 18 points to pace KIU. Ulanga, Michael Bwanga and Joseph Chuma came in handy with 13, 10 and 10 points respectively.

Fadhili Chuma, Joas Maheta and Ceasar Odeke scored 9 points apiece for UCU Canons.

Titans will face five-time champions City Oilers in the best-of-five semifinals.