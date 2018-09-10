NBL Playoffs: Title contenders Power take down resilient Ndejje

Game 1: Power 73-41 Ndejje Angels

Power Basketball Club scrapped through the quarterfinals of the National Basketball League with a clean sweep of Ndejje University Angels.

Power overwhelmed Angels in the first meeting of the series on Sunday with a strong second half defensive performance.

After a rather close first half in which Angels led 28-27, Ndejje were suffocated in the second half with a half court press with Power running away for easy stuff at the basket for a 73-41 blow out victory.

In Game 2 on Sunday night, the five-time champions got off to a strong start winning the opening quarter 21-12 to set the tempo for the game.

However, Ndejje were not to go down without a fight. Walker Obedi’s charges kept Power with in touching distance through the game despite trailing in double figure on several occasions.

Martin Buluma (21 points), Innocent Ochera (17 points) and Peter Sefuma (15 points) kept Ndejje afloat through out the final quarter but guard David Opolot and big man Philip Ameny as well as Geoffrey Soro and Michael Kojjo kept the 2011 champions in the lead.

Soro scored 20 points, Kojjo had 1 points, Ameny 12 points to go with 10 boards while Opolot contributed 10 points.

Power will face JKL Dolphins who dumped Warriors in the best-of-five semifinal.