FUFA MEDIA

Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre and team captain Denis Onyango heaped praise on Moses Waiswa following a classy show in the goalless draw at home to Tanzania.

The Vipers midfielder got his first senior national team start and never disappointed in a midfield trio along experienced Denis Iguma and Aucho Khalid.

“You could see the boy’s ability,” said Desabre when asked about the midfielder’s performance. “It’s a risk but he showed quality. I have followed the local championship and knew what he is capable of,” added the French man.

Waiswa created three good chances on a chilly afternoon on Saturday and besides Onyango, he was arguably the team’s best player on the day.

“He was class,” said Onyango. “It’s encouraging for the boy and you saw even with Karisa,” he added before he rated him nine of ten. “On a scale of ten, I give him nine.

Waiswa was the only local based player that started the game and played whole 90 minutes.

The other was Patrick Kaddu, a second half substitute for Joseph Ochaya.