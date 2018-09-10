Pre-season build up: Wakiso Giants ready to face SC Villa Jogoo again

Pre-season build ups:

Wednesday, 12th September: Wakiso Giants Vs Sports Club Villa Jogoo

*At Wakisha play-ground (4 PM)

Friday, 14th, September: Kamuli Select Vs Wakiso Giants

*At Kamuli Municipal Stadium (4 PM)

Bright Stars Media

Big spending FUFA Big league outfit Wakiso Giants F.C is set to face Sports Club Villa Jogoo in a warm up duel at Wakisha play-ground this Saturday.

This build up match has been confirmed by the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sula Kamoga;

“We shall face Sports Club Villa in a friendly match this Wednesday at our home ground in Wakiso” Kamoga confirmed to Kawowo Sports.

This will be the second time that the two clubs will face off in the pre-season period following the earlier game played at the IUIU girls campus play ground in Kabojja.

Wakiso Giants beat Villa 3-2 in the first build up game that the two clubs played.

From that time, the two clubs have been engaged in several warm up games meant to help in assessing their players ahead of the new footballing domestic season.

WAKISO GIANTS MEDIA

Coached by Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya, Wakiso Giants FC won 3-0 against Entebbe Select, Kira United (won 4-2), drew one all with KCCA, fell by an identical 1-0 score line to Soana and Mbarara City.

The purple boys also played to a one all draw with Bright Stars before overcoming URA 2-1 lately at their Wakiso base.

They also recorded 1-0 identical wins against Fields of Dream and Police.

The Jogoos, too, have been able to play a number of games including two in the Pilsner super 8; winning 1-0 against Uganda Revenue Authority and losing 5-4 on post-match penalties to Onduparaka after normal time had ended one goal apiece.

SC Villa also edged Ndejje University 1-0 away in Luwero with new signing Pius Wangi scoring as veteran Mike Sserumaga missed a last minute gasp penalty.

Recently, SC Villa lost 2-1 to FUFA Big league side Kyetume at the Namboole out side training play-ground.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants has also confirmed yet another build up with a select team from Kamuli District this Friday at the Kamuli Municipal stadium.