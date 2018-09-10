Qualification to AFCON 2019 is still within our reach, says Desabre

In the aftermath of the goal-less home draw with the Tanzania Taifa Stars, Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre still has the hope that the qualification to AFCON 2019 is still within the Cranes’ reach.

A point earned from the goal-less group L draw shot Uganda Cranes on four points, considering the fact that Lesotho and Cape Verde Islands played to a one all draw in Maseru later on Sunday.

The competition is still on between the four countries in the group (Group L). The struggle continues. We need six more points from the remaining games so that we can seal our slot to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Disappointed with result against Tanzania:

Desabre, taking over the Uganda Cranes in his 10th match since replacing Moses Basena on 27th December 2018.

I am disappointed with the result. We created two to three chances in the first 25 minutes. We had good control of the ball in the general first half.

Uganda Cranes got close to scoring through Joseph Ochaya and Emmanuel Okwi but the Tanzanian defence was equal to the task.

The visitors too, themselves out stretched the Uganda Cranes defence with team captain Mbwana Samatta being denied from close range by Denis Onyango.

Uganda Cranes will faces Lesotho on 10th October 2018 at Namboole stadium before locking horns with the same side three days later in Maseru.

After two games, Uganda leads group L with four points. Tanzania and Lesotho have two points apiece and Cape Verde has managed one point.