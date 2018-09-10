Sand Cranes shall overturn first leg defeat to Cote D’Ivoire, says head coach Muwonge

CAF Beach Soccer AFCON Egypt qualifiers (First Leg):

Uganda 1-3 Cote D’ Ivoire

Uganda Sand Cranes head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge is optimistic of overturning the first leg 3-1 loss to Cote D’ Voire when the two countries face off in the return leg on 21st September 2018 in the CAF beach soccer AFCON 2018 qualifiers.

The Uganda Sand Cranes lost 3-1 at Spennah beach, Entebbe on Sunday.

“We have the ability to overturn the first leg loss when we face them in the return leg. We have picked many lessons and vow to improve amicably” Muwonge told the media in the post match interview with the media.

Eric Bile Sidonne Kablan Assouan, Daniel N’guessan Kouassitchi and Frederic Aka Kablan were on target for the West Africans.

Uganda’s consolation goal, coming in the final period of the well-attended game was scored by the team captain, Douglas Muganga.

Muwonge noted that the team will embark on training sessions to correct the mistakes conducted during the first leg.

Either Uganda or Cote D’Ivoire will qualify for the finals of the 2018 CAF beach soccer championships that will be hosted by Egypt.

How the team countries lined up:

Uganda Sand Cranes:

Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Allan Katwe (Captain), Douglas Muganga, Ronald Magwari, Ben Ocen

Subs:

Nasser Lwamunda (G.K), Paul Lule, Sulaiman Ochero, Roch Peter Somoka, Rica Byaruhanga, Tom Kimuli, Swalleh Ssimbwa

Ivory Coast V:

Fiacre Kongoza (G.K), Guy Nahounoud Hans Donald Djedjed (Captain), Fabien Sola Djere, Moustapha Sakanoko, Frederic Aka Kablan

Subs:

Franck Hyacinthe Papet, N’gnamke Ehanlimbie Didier Kabletchi, Fabrice Gbagra, Daniel N’gusessan Kouassitchi, Eric Assouan Bile Sidoine Kablan