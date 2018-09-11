City Oilers opt out of Zone V Club Championship

FUBA

City Oilers have pulled out of the 2018 FIBA Africa Zone V Club Basketball Championship that will be hosted by Tanzania from September 30 to October 7.

The National Basketball League champions join last season’s finalists KIU Titans who had already indicated they would not be taking part in the annual regional tournament.

Oilers who have been part of the last four editions and are two time defending champions of the tournament cited limited time for preps event.

KIU Titans – who have a plethora of foreign players – opted out due to lack of finances to fund the trip to Dar es Salaam.

With Power and Warriors also turning down the opportunity to take up the places of Oilers and Titans, Uganda will only be represented by women’s sides – UCU Lady Canons and KCCA Leopards.

City Oilers blew out Kenya’s Ulinzi Stars 72-49 in the 2016 finals, the last time the tournament was hosted by Tanzania.