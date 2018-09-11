Football

Edgars Youth Programme U-16 team triumphs at 2018 Teletubbies Kids League gala

by David Isabirye
2018 Teletubbies Kids League

  • U-9: Volf Bayern Soccer Academy 2-1 Soccer Stars Football Academy
  • U-13: Volf Bayern Soccer Academy 1-3 Washington Soccer Academy
  • U-16: Teletubbies Soccer Academy 0-2 Edgars Youth Programme
Edgars
Edgars Youth Programme U-16 team players celebrate with their trophy

The 2018 Teletubbies Kids league tournament was successfully held at the Bayern Uganda Arena in Munyonyo, Kampala.

The two day’s championship attracted as many as 22 teams in the three underage catergories of U-9, U-13 and U-16.

Soccer Stars Football Academy defeated Volf Bayern soccer academy team 2-1 in the U-9 event.

Action from one of the games at the Bayern Arena in Munyonyo
Bahirah Katende celebrates with a wonderful summersault

Washington Soccer Academy smiled to a 3-1 victory against Volf Bayern Soccer Academy team in the U-13 catergory.

Edgars Youth Program overcame host team, Teletubbies 2-0 to lift the U-16 trophy.

Bahirah Katende and Alex Kakooza were on target for the Edgars Youth Programme team, a promising and fast rising side owned by the FUFA Chief Executive Director Edgar Watson Ssuubi.

The winning team was led by academy coach Hassan “Kasese” Mubiru, who attributed the glory and success script to team work and dedicated effort.

A total of 22 teams from the different academies within Kampala and the surrounding areas took part in the tourney.

Edgars Youth Programme U-16 team prior to kick off of the finals
The Edgars Youth Programme U-16 team with their certificate, gold medals and trophy won

