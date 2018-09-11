Emotional return for Mucureezi as Mbarara City visits KCCA at Lugogo

Pre-season friendly match:

Wednesday, 12 th September 2018

September 2018 KCCA Vs Mbarara City

*Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (Kampala) – 4 PM

Mbarara City Football Club’s most expensive asset, Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi is expected to make an emotional early return to his immediate former club, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) when the two sides square off in a pre-season build up this Wednesday.

KCCA hosts Top Bet sponsored Mbarara City in a friendly match that will be used a weighing scale for the two clubs prior to the official kick off of the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League season.

Mucureezi is expected to make his first return to Lugogo since he was released for “greener pastures”.

For starters, the forward joined Mbarara City last week for a reported sign on fee of close to Shs 30M, making him the most expensive signing at the club.

The fast paced forward was accorded a hero’s welcome at the club christened as Ankole Lions and made an instant impact, scoring twice in the club’s 3-0 win against Bishop Stuart University in a training match.

The essence of this build up is to give the two clubs a clear picture how their respective clubs currently stand, weeks to the league kick off.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, the gentleman at the helm of Mbarara City since leaving Kyetume in the lower tier league is optimistic that he will get the perfect measure from KCCA in the warm up game;

“We get good competition from KCCA and this will be a fair test for us” Mbabazi admitted.

Besides Mucureezi, other new recruits at the club like the exciting midfielder Ivan Eyam, Steven Kabuye, Karim Ndugwa, Rashid Muhhamed and Hamim Ssemakula will also be used.

His counterpart at KCCA, Mike Hilary Mutebi will also optimally utilize the build-up before the club hosts the annual Phillip Omondi Invitational tournament at Lugogo where Nyamityobora, Kamuli Park / Wakiso Giants and defending champions Proline are already confirmed for the two day tourney.

KCCA, fresh from their 1-0 win at home against West Nile side Onduparaka will also test out new players on board as Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba, Musa “Royalty” Esenu, Allan Kyambadde, Bernard Muwanga, Nicholas Kasozi, among others.

After this build up, KCCA will switch attention to the third edition of the Phillip Omondi tournament that will run for Friday and Saturday.

