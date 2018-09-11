Hoima drama puts Mangat back into title chase

Africa Rally Archives

Jas Mangat saw all his hopes for the fourth National Rally Championship title disappear after his exit from the sixth round in the Kabalega Rally over the weekend.

Mangat and co-driver Joseph Kamya retired from the event after going off in stage five. Their Mitsubishi EvoX got stuck in the tea plantation stage of Bugambe.

Prior to his misfortunes, the Pilipili Rally Team driver commanded a healthy lead and also the championship.

“We were very pleased with our pace in this rally. The car was the best it’s been all season long. It was a clean race till stage five where we misjudged a breaking point due to dew on grass and it took us off the track.

“The plantation was unforgiving and was impossible to get out till a tractor pulled us out,” explained Mangat.

Courtesy

Mangat’s title rival Ronald Sebuguzi having taken lead thereafter needed to dash any slim chance for the Pili Pili Team ahead of the season finale in November.

However his lead was short lived with mechanical problems that pushed Sebuguzi to fourth position overall.

Despite Sebuguzi now taking the the NRC lead, his misfortunes have risen some hope for Mangat and another chance to fight for the title.

Sebuguzi moved to 340 points; 35 points ahead of Mangat and 25 points ahead of Susan Muwonge.

While Sebuguzi only needs to finish second in the final event, Mangat must win and wish for Sebuguzi and Susan Muwonge who are currently second to finish out of the podium places.

“Rally is unpredictable. As you see, anything can happen. We need luck in the final event.

“We did our best this season and we are happy with our position,” said Mangat.

Top five NRC standings