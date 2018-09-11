Kabega elated with Hoima Rally podium

Africa Rally Archives

Musa Kabega and Rogers Sirwomu will look back at the Hoima Rally and smile at how their participation went from bad to good.

The KG Rally Team went through a series of misfortunes prior and during the event.

From the Mistibishi Evo IX rolling in testing two weeks before the event; to the engine failing to start a day to the event.

But all that was put to the past with a third place finish on Sunday.

“I really would like to thank everyone who was behind our performance. It has been a hard fought event.

“We didn’t have a lot of expectations. We had just replaced the engine. Everything was not in our favour, car kept racing. But some how we managed to pull through up to the last stage,” said Kabega.

Kabega, who was in the home town, battled his way determinedly to turn the day one sixth position to a brilliant third podium finish. It was their first podium finish in three years.

“We are satisfied with the results. Having been away from the local scene for a while. It so great to be back in the winning style.”

“We plan to do the final event but that will be after the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally in October which we intend to participate,” added Kabega.

Hoima Rally was Kabega and Sirwomu’s second NRC event this season after Masaka Rally in April.