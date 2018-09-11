KCCA FC

KCCA FC have reportedly named Anisha Muhoozi as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the resignation of Josephine Namukisa.

Namukisa resigned a couple of days ago although the reason for his resignation has not been established.

Muhoozi has been at the club for some time as the Administrator in Charge of Operations.

“It remains unofficial but the board has made the decision,” said an anonymous source.

Namukisa took over as the club CEO after arguably the longest serving official at the club in recent times, David Tamale left the club.

She had previously worked with the authority in the planning department.

During her reign, KCCA won reached the Caf Champions League group stages and also won the Uganda Cup but lost the league to Vipers SC.