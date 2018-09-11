Maga Pool club cues to maiden win as Skin Samona edge Atagenda

Senior Pool League (Round 19 Results):

Men:

Maga 15-5 Indigo

Indigo Elite Klein 7 – 13 CKI

CKI Hot Pool 13 – 7 Ronz

Ronz Skin Samona 12-8 Atagenda

Atagenda Anchors 9 – 11 Ibanda

Ladies:

Hot Pool 9 – 3 Ronz

Ronz Skin Samona 8 – 4 Atagenda

Anchors 7 – 0 Ibanda

Ibanda Elite Klein 6-6 CKI

The senior pool league returned with round 19 matches.

Five of these games were in the senior pool league men category and the other four were for the ladies.

Maga Pool Club registered a 15-5 victory against Indigo for their first victory in the entire season.

“It is good we have registered the first win of the season. This could be the turning point to our campaign” Dr. Herbert Turyagenda, the Maga pool club director attested.

Club Klein fell 13-7 to visiting CKI in Masaka, Hot Pool proved too good for Jinja’s Ronz, winning 13-7.

Skin Samona, inspired by the reigning national pool champion Fahad Ssewankambo maintained the fine season fine, defeating Atagenda 12-8 whilst Anchors were fell at home 11-9 to Ibanda Warriors.

Meanwhile, in the ladies games, Hot Pool overcame Sheilla Ankah’s Ronz 9-3 at Rock Catalina pool bar in Ntinda.

Skin Samona ladies again out muscled Atagenda 8-4 and Achors humiliated Ibanda 7-0.

The game between Klein and a star studded CKI side that has female top seeded players as Ritah Nimusiima, Vicky Namuyanja and Angelah Busingye ended in a 6 all stalemate.

The league returns on Wednesday with one game when Indigo faces Skin Samona at Royal Complex in the heart of Kampala.

The remaining games will be played on Sunday, 16th September 2018.

Next fixtures:

Round 20 Games:

Wednesday, 12th September 2018:

Indigo Vs Skin Samona – Royal Complex

Sunday, 16th September 2018:

Ibanda Warriors Vs Atagenda – Friends Pub, Ibanda

Maga Vs Anchors – Opposite Little World, Ntinda

Ntinda Giants Vs Elite Klein – Rock Catalina, Ntinda

Sinkers Vs Hot Pool – Casablanca, Wandegeya

Scrap Buyers Vs Capital Night – D-Arena, Old Kampala

League One next fixtures:

Saturday, 15th September 2018

Maga Vs Gulu – Opposite Little World, Ntinda

Big Zone Vs Comrades – Big Zone Bar, Nansana

Rock Catalina Vs Mbale – Rock Catalina, Ntinda

Sunday, 16th September 2018: