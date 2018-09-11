Masavu Football Club captures gifted left winger Brunno Sserunkuma

Left winger Brunno “Muchooli” Sserunkuma has joined FUFA Big league outfit Masavu Football Club.

Sserunkuma, in his mid-twenties put pen to paper on a one-year deal at the club that was relegated from the top tier league last season.

He is among the new players at the club, joining Andrew Ssekayombya, Nigerian defender Vincent, Noela Bayiga, Rashid Matovu, and towering utility player Solomon Wafula.

Sserunkuma has been training with Masavu FC for now two weeks and boldly shares his ambitions ahead of the 2018/19 season;

I am happy to have signed for Masavu Football Club. The objective is clear, to work hard as a team and ensure we qualify to the top tier division within this very season. This is achievable once we remain focused, composed, determined and work as one complete unit.

He reunites with coach Allan Kabonge Kivewala, the newly named tactician at Masavu.

Kabonge and Sserunkuma were once at Aurum Roses Football Club in the Uganda Premier League back in the days.

Sserunkuma has since played at Nairobi City Stars, Bandari and Vinga Football Clubs in the Kenya Premier League.

When he returned from Kenya, he tried at KCCA and Express Football Clubs but the talks for an eminent move never materialized.

During the recently concluded Bika Bya Baganda football tournament, he was a constant figure for Ndiga clan, a team coached by current Soana head coach Wasswa Bbosa.

There had been a strong link for Sserunkuma to Soana but the player opted for Masavu.