David Obua believes compatriot Godfrey Walusimbi will do well at Kaizer Chiefs.

The left back joined the side early this month and has so far played one game where he impressed against SuperSport United.

Obua, a highly regarded player during his days at the same club believes Wazza as famously known will prove to be a very good signing.

“He is a good player and a versatile as player as well,” Obua revealed in an interview with KickOff.

He can play more than one position. It is important to play in various positions nowadays as footballers and he can do that very well for the team.

The former Cranes star however advised Wazza to play his heart out for the club as fans may turn against him with poor outings.

“I think because Kaizer Chiefs is the biggest club, my advice to him is to go there and play for the club because supporters can quickly turn against you if you don’t play well,” he cautioned.

We all know the fans; if you don’t play well in three of four games they’ll turn against you. But I’m confident that he’ll do well and adapt easily at Chiefs.

Obua left a mark at the club no other Ugandan has done winning the PSL Footballer of the Season Award in 2007.

He fell in love with the fans when he netted against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby months after joining the club and wishes Wazza gets some goals for the club.

If he scored in the Derby it’ll be great for him but he is not a proven goal scorer.

Besides Obua, other Ugandans to have played at Kaizer Chiefs include Sula Matovu and Ivan Bukenya.