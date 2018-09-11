Official inspection of playing fields takes effect ahead of 2018/19 football season

D.S

The footballing fraternity remains patient and eager for the official kick off of the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big league seasons.

With the official kick off for the top tier already confirmed for 28th September 2018, the second division kick off date has not been communicated.

Promisingly, the inspection exercise of the playing fields for all the UPL and Big league clubs commenced on Tuesday, 11th September 2018 and will run until the 13th September 2018.

The playing grounds of Express, KCCA, Sports Club Villa Jogoo, BUL, Kirinya-Jinja S.S, Kansai Plascon, Kataka, Proline, Ntinda United, URA, Bright Stars, Kyetume, Nyamityobora, Mbarara City, Bumate United, Onduparaka, Paidha Black Angels and Amuka Bright Stars FC were inspected on Tuesday, 11 September 2018.

On Wednesday, the officials will visit Ndejje University, Maroons, Kiira United, Water, Kamuli Park (proposing to become Wakiso Giants), Soana, Masavu, Police, Kitara, Kabale Sharp, Light S.S and Doves All Stars.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The exercise will wind up on Thursday with a visit to Vipers, Jinja Municipal Council Hippos, Bukedea Town Council, UPDF, Dove, Kiboga Young and Nebbi Central.

Officials in charge:

According to a document released by the FUFA club licensing manager, Ivan Kintu Bayige, there are several officials appointed to oversee this tedious exercise.

These include; Sam Mpiima, Yusuf Awuye, Aggrey Ashaba, Rogers Byamukama, Bernard Bainamani, Ben Mwesigwa, Sarah Birungi, Brian Nsubuga, Phoebe Kutamba and Dr Chandi.

What is required?

The officials are ascertaining ownership of stadium, tenacy agreement, greenness of the playing surface, access control (physical separation of fans), substitution board, sanitary facilities, medical facilities, dressing rooms, offices with (tenancy agreement, premises, access to internet, computers and fittings, UPS and alternative power, fixed telephone, filling cabinets and signage), training ground (with tenancy agreement, pitch, access control, sanitary facilities), acquisition of training equipment and gear, classroom environment at training ground and medical facilities at training.

Apart from Vipers Sports Club and Onduparaka who own their playing fields, the rest of the clubs in the top tier league hire the facilities.