Rwanda Amavubi Stars head coach Mashami optimistic despite slow start | AFCON 2019 qualifiers

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group H):

Rwanda 1-2 Cote D’Ivoire

Cote D’Ivoire Guinea 1-0 Central African Republic

New Times

Following a slow start for the Rwanda Amavubi Stars in the on-going AFCON 2019 qualifiers, head coach Vincent Mashami has the hope that they will improve.

Rwanda has lost the opening group H matches falling 1-0 away to Central African Republic and 2-1 at home to West African giants Cote D’Ivoire.

Mashami, who formerly handled APR and Busegera in the Rwanda top flight league, eyes quick recovery in the next four games.

In an interview with New Times, he is quoted;

Football is all about taking your chances and today we didn’t take our chances after hitting the crossbar three times, which we were punished for. Despite the disappointing loss at home, I think my players did a great job and played some clean football. It is off-putting because we had chances but failed to covert them. We have to learn from this as we prepare for the next four matches

New Times

On Sunday, Rwanda lost 2-1 at home to Cote D’Ivoire during the tie held at Kigali Regional stadium, Nyamirambo.

French born forward Jonathan Kodjia, who features for Aston Villa Football Club in the English Premier League scored the opening goal for the visitors – after a school boy mistake by goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera who hesitated to clear a back pass played to him.

Toulouse forward Max-Alain Gradel doubled the scores four minutes after the restart from the mandatory half time break with a sublime finish off an acute angle.

Returning Ugandan – born forward Kagere, coming back to the national team fold after a four year absence got the consolation for the Rwandese.

Rwanda faces the table leaders Guinea on 10th October 2018, first away in Conakry before the two countries will lock horns three days later in Kigali.

Cote D’Ivoire and Central African Republic both have three points apiece with Rwanda glued bottom of the group on no point earned from the first two matches.