Soana entertains Masavu in pre-season contest

Pre-season friendly match (Wednesday, 12th September 2018)

Soana Vs Masavu

Kanyanya play-ground (8 AM)

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Relegated FUFA Big league side Masavu FC will visit top tier club Soana in a warm up duel on Wednesday at the Kanyanya play-ground.

This early morning match is a pre-season friendly game aimed at helping the two clubs in the respective divisions prepare ahead of the new season.

It will provide that viable plat form for the technical departments to assess their players, especially the new crop.

Soana has shipped in a wide range faces including the coach Wasswa Bbosa, who joined as a free agent after his contract at Sports Club Villa had expired.

The new players at Soana, a club funded by city business mogul and self-less philanthropist Smart Obed include; goalkeeper Michael Nantamu (JMC), Isa Lumu (SC Villa), Musa Mukasa (SC Villa), Fredrick Nicholas Kigozi (Water FC), Yaya Mahad Kakooza (SC Villa), Simon Sserunkuma (SC Villa), Godfrey Lwesibawa (SC Villa), Steven Luswata (Express FC), Joshua Karisa (Katwe United), Steven Omvia (Simba FC), Moses Kirumira (Soana Young), John Byamukama Toki (Bumata) and former Sports Club Villa forward Alex Ssemuyaba.

The aforementioned players will join the retained portion of players from last season to include the prodigal son Timothy Musinguzi, Willy Kavuma, Isa Mubiru, Mike Kawooya, Allan Kayiwa, Davis Ssali, Paddy Muhumuza, Barker Buyala, Medie Kibirige, Joel Mutakubwa, Simon Okwil, Ibrahim Kizza and Steven Ategeka.

The game against Masavu will be the eighth in the pre-season following earlier engagements with Water, BUL, Kamuli – Park/Wakiso Giants, Onduparaka, URA, Police and Express.

For Allan Kabonge’s coached Masavu, he has also played some friendly matches and remains unbeaten thus far following wins against Entebbe Select, Econ Sports Academy and lately Buddo S.S.

Kabonge will gel a brand of old and new players at the club.

The new legion has former league winner (with KCCA in the 1997 season) Andrew Ssekayombya.

The others are; Brunno Sserunkuma, Solomon Wafula, Nigerian defender Vincent, Noela Bayiga, Rashid Matovu, among others.

These will be joined by the old players from last season like Sande Mukiibi, defender Brian Nsubuga, goalkeeper Hussein Mulawa, Philly Lutaaya and others.

“I am a teacher and this match against Soana is home work to my players. It is like a take home assignment that we shall discuss together. There is no pressure for results and i know the game will be very useful to us” Kabonge spoke of the build up.

The new season will soon kick off for the top flight and big league divisions.

Pre-season results:

Soana games:

Soana 3-2 Water

Water Soana 2-1 Kamuli – Park / Wakiso Giants

Kamuli – Park / Wakiso Giants Soana 3-2 Bul

Bul Soana 1-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Soana 2-2 URA

URA Soana 1-1 Police

Police Soana 0-0 Express

Masavu games: