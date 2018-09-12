Friday September 14, 2018

Horoya (Guinea) Vs Al Ahly (Egypt) – Conakry

CAF Media

Ahead of their quarter final clash with little known Horoya of Guinea, Al Ahly assistant coach Mohamed Youssef says they are taking the game serious.

Horoya reached the last eight of the Caf Champions League at the expense of former winners Mamelodi Sundowns and Youssef says all that point to them being tough opponents.

“We respect all opponents, but all indications say that we will be facing a difficult and strong opponent, especially as they reached the quarters alongside Morocco’s Wydad, while South Africa’s Sundowns were eliminated from the same group,” Youssef was quoted on Ahly’s official website.

“All expectations were that Wydad and Sundowns would be the ones to qualify from their group, but Horoya succeeded in booking a place in the quarters and that proves that we will be facing a strong team.

Al Ahly who finished top of Group A that had Ugandan champions KCCA among others play away on 14 September in the first leg of the while the return leg will be played in Cairo eight days later.

“We are looking forward to achieving a positive result away in the first leg to make our mission easier in the return match. Ahly always play the matches to win.

The record holders of the competition will miss the services of Marwan Mohsen, Mido Gaber, and Amr El-Sulaya due to various reasons including injuries.