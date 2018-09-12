Swaziland 3-4 Uganda

© Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Uganda Crested Cranes defeated Swaziland in their opening game of the 2018 Cosafa Women Championship at Wolfson stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Faridah Bulega’s charges thrived on the sunny and windy afternoon to pick maximum points thanks to goals from Hasifa Nassuna, Norah Alupo and Resty Nanziri.

Hassifa Nassuna who is returning to the team having missed the CECAFA tournament opened the scoring inside three minutes. The UCU Cardinals forward ground shot

After the half hour mark, Norah Alupo doubled Uganda’s lead. Zaina Numuleme who was by far Uganda’s best player on the afternoon teased and left her marker for dead before whipping in the cross that Olila High forward tapped in.

At the stroke of half time, Resty Nanziri added Uganda’s third. Viola Namuddu picked out Nanziri with her cross from the left and the Kampala Queens forward who earlier hit the crossbar slotted home to give Crested Cranes a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into the break.

Swaziland barely tested Uganda’s goalkeeper Ruth Aturo in the first half but started with intent in the second half and their first attempt at goal went just over the bar.

The UCU Cardinals goalie had a lot to do as Crested Cranes chose to sit back in the second half with the wind out of their sail. It was not long before Swaziland pulled one back through Tenanile Ngcamphalala.

In the 77th minute Celiwe Nkambule scored Swaziland’s second, finishing past Aturo following a long kick from the goalie.

In the 80th minute, a penalty was awarded to Uganda after Mwazi Dube fouled Tracy Jones Akiror. Nassuna made no mistake from 12 yards to extend Uganda’s lead.

“The game was not easy but good enough we won the game,” said Nassuna, who was named player of the match.

Swaziland never settled and found their third in the 89th minute with Ncamsile Shongwe easily lobbing Ruth Aturo after a counter attack to create a tense finish to the game.

Maximum points for Uganda puts them on top of Group C, while Swaziland are bottom of the four-team table.

Crested Cranes return to action against Namibia on Saturday, September 15.