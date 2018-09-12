Football

Everton confirm Gor Mahia fixture date at Goodison Park

by Ismael Kiyonga
Everton FC played Gor Mahia in Tanzania last year

Everton will host Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia on November 6, 2018, the club has confirmed.

K’Ogalo earned the right to play the English Premier League side at Goodison Park after victory in the SportPesa Super Cup final in June where they beat Simba SC Tanzania 2-0 at the Afraha Stadium in Kenya.

The Toffees, in July last year also visited East Africa and Dar es Salaam in particular where they took on Gor Mahia in a game the Blues won 2-1.

Uganda Cranes left back Godfrey Walusimbi featured in the game but will miss this particular tie since he quit the KPL giants for South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs.

