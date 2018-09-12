Goalkeeper Watenga signs two year deal with Ethiopian club

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Ismail Bin Watenga has signed a two year deal with Ethiopia Premier League side Ethiopia Bunna Football Club for a reported sign on fee of $ 30,000.

The former Vipers Sports Club departed for Ethiopia on Monday to negotiate a new move according to his Ethiopian based agent.

He was officially unveiled on Wednesday morning in Addis Ababa and awarded a two year deal.

Watenga will replace goalkeeper Hariston Hessou at the two times Ethiopian champions.

He becomes the fifth goalkeeper to play in Ethiopia after the earlier successful expeditions from Denis Onyango, Posnet Omony, Hannington Kalyesubula and lately Robert Odongkara.

Odongkara has played for seven solid seasons with St George Football Club.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia Bunna has also captured Ethiopia Electric play-maker Alhassan Kalusha.