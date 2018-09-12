Golfers head for official practice round as 66th Uganda ladies open swings off

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Open:

Official practice round and tee off – 12 th September

September Ladies Silver – 13-15 th September

September Ladies Bronze – 14-15 th September

September Nearest to the Pin Shootout – 13 th September

September Longest Drive Competition – 14 th September

September Ladies Open Subsidiary(Men) – 15th September

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The 68th Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Open will swing off with an official practice and tee off at the par 71 lake side Entebbe Golf course on Wednesday.

The ladies silver event will then take center stage starting Thursday to Saturday for 72 holes action.

The bronze catergory tees off on Friday, 14th September and will climax on the subsequent day with 36 holes action.

The men will join the frey during the subsidiary event on the final day of action with only 18 holes.

All the action will take center stage at East Africa’s oldest golf club.

Top lady golfers from as far as India, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ethiopia and Nigeria as well as the neighbouring countries; Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda will battle for top honours against the local Ugandan legion.

Tanzania’s Angel Howard Eaton is the defending champion and in case she takes part, she will seek for a fourth overall title having previously triumphed in 2012, 2013 and 2017.

Eaton will face a stiff challenge in home girl Irene Nakalembe, who has never won the lady’s open, the only missing major in her illustrious trophy cabinet.

Lady golf legend Alice Kego has won the Ladies Open 12 times while Flavia Namakula, who is now playing as a professional has won the Open 5 times.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Others:

Uganda Ladies Golf Union president, Eva Magala, Tanzanians Vicky Elias, Hawa Wanyeche and Idd Madina, Kenya’s contingent of Agnes Nyakio, Naomo Wakesho and Aisha Duba wil face a crop of local lady players as Martha Babirye, Gloria Mbaguta, Peace Kabasweka, Sheila Kesiime, Resty Nalutaaya and others.

The Ladies Open this year is divided into two categories with silver category players playing 0-18 handicaps category while the bronze category will have players between 19-36 handicaps.

The tournament will also have a Nearest to the pin shootout that will be held on 13th September and Longest drive competition.

Nile breweries under their popular brand Castle Lite injected in Shs 400M for the Uganda Open which has Ladies Open, the Uganda Amateur Open Golf Championship from 18-22 September and Uganda Professional Open Golf Championship from September 25-29 September.

The golfing fraternity will be kept on their toes throughout the open.