JKL Lady Dolphins shake off A1 Challenge in series opener

JKL Lady Dolphins 88-68 A1 Challenge

JKL Lady Dolphins started the semifinal playoff series with victory over A1 Challenge on Wednesday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Led by winger Jamila Nansikombi who dropped game high 25 points – majority of which came in the first three quarters, Lady Dolphins rolled through first of the five-game spread 88-68.

The star studded side started the series as favourites and played the opener as such dominating three of the four periods 24-17, 16-10 and 26-18 but lost the fourth 23-22.

Hope Akello dominated the interior for 17 points and 16 rebounds while Ritah Imanishimwe got hot in the final quarter to contribute 16 points. Stella Oyella came in handy with 12 points.

Georgia Adhiambo led A1 Challenge with 18 points, Stella Nikuze had 16 points and Susan Amito scored 12 points.

Game 2 of series is on Sunday.