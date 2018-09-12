Football

Kirya hat trick sinks Wakiso Giants

by Ismael Kiyonga
  • Wakiso Giants 1-3 SC Villa
SC Villa celebrate goal against Wakiso Giants

Ambrose Kirya netted a hat trick as SC Villa won 3-1 away to Fufa Big League side, Wakiso Giants in a pre-season friendly game at Wakisha Resource Centre.

The former JMC Hippos attacking midfielder scored one in the first half and added two more after the break to avenge a bitter defeat to the Purple Sharks in an earlier friendly game.

Abdul Karim Kasule scored the hosts consolation in a game watched by a mammoth crowd.

The Jogoos lost the earlier meeting 3-2 at IUIU Kabojja in Moses Basena’s first ever game on return to Villa Park despite leading 2-0 at half time.

