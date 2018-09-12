Nation Media

Adel Amrouche has apologised to Nigeria following claims he linked their football to Juju.

The Libya tactician, a post-match interview after drawing 0-0 with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers claimed he preferred to play Nigeria since they depend on Juju and not God.

“Believe me, I prefer to play Nigeria than Bafana Bafana because I have this experience to play against Nigeria,” Amrouche was quoted. “For me, Bafana they have fantastic players and its not easy to play Bafana Bafana,” he went on.

“I am ready for Nigeria, if they want to play two times in Nigeria; we play two times in Nigeria. They believe in juju too much, and we believe in God. It’s not easy to play in South Africa.

However, Amrouche who won the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup with Kenya in 2013 apologised in a tweet.

I apologise to the Nigeria football community for using the words JUJU in the press conference in SA.I used the word in jest.I respect Nigerians and their RICH football tradition.I’m a man who likes joking,but I realise I used the word out of context.Please accept my apologies. — Adel Amrouche (@adelkouba) September 9, 2018

Libya will face the Super Eagles in back to back matches in the competition next month.

