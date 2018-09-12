Moses Waiswa: I was mentally ready for the Uganda Cranes game

Uganda Cranes newly discovered new kid on the block Moses “King” Waiswa Dhodhi is blessed with an awesome first touch on the ball, great vision and he is fond of that customary crispy-crossing diagonal accurate pass.

KAWOWO SPORTS

After a staging an overwhelming performance in his first senior national team appearance against Tanzania, the play-making midfielder has attributed the terrific showing to a strong mental character.

The stylish Vipers sports club player was deployed when Uganda Cranes faced East African rivals Tanzania in an AFCON 2019 group L duel on a slipper Mandela National Stadium turf.

Despite being the only locally based player on the starting line-up, Waiswa was unfazed by the moment as he remained calm and composed.

He thus did not disappoint the technical team neither his teammates nor the 12th man keenly following in the terraces and on television.

FUFA MEDIA

The former St Mary’s Kitende student proudly donned the treasured red Uganda Cranes jersey with confidence and has since indorsed the performance on the chilly evening to mental preparedness.

For the time we spent in camp, I was ready for the challenge once named. Besides, I had the hope that I would play and believed in myself. Mentally, I am also strong and ready to take opportunities once granted.

Aside goalkeeper as well as team captain Denis Onyango and central defender Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, one could easily depict Waiswa was head and shoulders above the rest of the crop.

Waiswa has not excuses whatsoever for the day’s harsh weather conditions with rains that flooded the playing surface to hinder quicker movement of the ball;

As footballers, we face and play in all conditions. The rain is not an excuse at all because we always play in such conditions. I think it was not just our day to score but we shall keep working hard to clean the grey areas and improve in the next matches.

He also appreciates the technical team led by French national Sebastien Desabre, fellow players and the fans for all the support accorded to him;

I want to categorically thank all the coaches, my fellow teammates and fans for the courage given to me throughout the training sessions and during the match. I promise to improve for the better.

During the game, Waiswa delivered a couple of pin-point teasing diagonal passes that would have been easily converted by Joseph Ochaya and Faruku Miya, and was the chief architect with the curling corners from the left side of the playing field.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

He promises to stage more outstanding performances and help the Uganda Cranes qualify for the AFCON 2019 in Cameroon;

As a player, I want to keep improving match after match. There is a lot to improve on game and will strive to improve. I want to guide Uganda Cranes back to the Africa Cup of Nations since we played at the last edition in Gabon.

Uganda Cranes will return to action in October with a double header against Southern African country Lesotho.

The first leg will be a post-independence duel coming on 10th October 2018 at home before the return leg in three day’s time away in Maseru.

Despite the slip at home, Uganda remains top of group L with four points from two matches following a one all draw between Lesotho and 10 man Cape Verde Islands.