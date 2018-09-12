© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Police FC are preparing to present an official complaint to Fufa over SC Villa’s illegal transfer of midfielder Albert Mugisa.

The midfielder joined the Villa Park side before closure of August citing contract breach by the Cops who he joined from Ndejje University last year.

With him still having a running contract with the 2005 champions, the hierarchy at Police are bitter and want SC Villa to be reprimanded by the FA.

“As a club, we are not happy with SC Villa’s approach to Mugisa and the move in general,” said club chairman, Asan Kasingye. “We are going to pursue this to the highest football office in the land,” he added.

When asked how true allegations from Mugisa are about breach of contract, Kasingye declined.

“I know the players have arrears with us but we always pay. I think the public should know that as an institution, we get funds in quotas and we pay.

Kasingye went ahead to reveal that not all players are demanding as alleged but only a few that are yet to get on the institution pay roll.

Police is a stable club but every year, journalists say we don’t pay players. I challenge anyone to come out and confess he left the club while demanding.

Back to Mugisa who has already featured for SC Villa in practice matches, the soft spoken officer described him as being unfair.

We signed him last year and gave him all the sign on fees. He didn’t play as many games since we always allowed him leave to attend to his studies and if he feels this what we deserve, then it’s absurd.

Meanwhile, reliable sources from the Cops camp indicate discontent among players, a few weeks to the beginning of the season.

This has been going on since January this year and so the 2005 league champions perform averagely in the second half of the season despite a very good show in the first round.

Kasingye acknowledged there were hiccups in finances but assured that all will be good in the next couple of days since the funds to the team have been approved.

Transfers

Police has been quiet busy in the window in regards to getting in new faces.

The club has added striker Ronald Nyanzi, wingers Johnson Odong, and midfielders Hassan Kalega Gaata and Ashraf Bamuturaki to their ranks already.

They are also expected to sign goalkeeper James Alitho as well as acquire the services of promising U-20 international Frank Tumwesigye to their ranks.

Team captains Rahmat Ssenfuka and Martin Mpuga, left back Aggrey Madoi and goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo are the players that have left the side.