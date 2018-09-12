Football

Ten-man Police hold Vipers

by Ismael Kiyonga
  • Vipers 1-1 Police FC
Javier Martinez interacts with the Vipers players

Ten man Police FC held league champions Vipers SC in a pre-season friendly game played at Kisubi on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Kibumba scored for the Cops in the first half from a penalty while Tom Masiko salvaged pride for the Venoms in similar manner in the second half.

Abdallah Mubiru’s charges ended the game with one man less after goalkeeper Davis Mutebi was sent off a few minutes into the second half.

Midfielders Hassan Gaata Kalega and Ashraf Mugume aka Fadiga, on loan from Vipers featured for the Cops.

It was Martin Espinoza’s third trial match against a top tier side after playing against Nyamityobora and Mbarara City earlier.

Leave a Reply