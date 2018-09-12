Golf

The Entebbe Golf Course is in fine shape prior to 2018 Uganda open series, says Tournament Director

ago
by David Isabirye
2018 Castle Lite Uganda Golf Open series:

  • Ladies Open: 13th – 15th September
  • Amateur Open – 18-22 Sept
  • Pros Open – 24-29 Sept

*At Entebbe Golf Club

The Entebbe Golf Course fair ways and greens are in the best shape ever ahead of the 2018 Uganda Golf Open

The Tournament Director of the 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Open series, John Katto has assured the golfing fraternity about the final state of the Entebbe Golf Club course.

The par 71 lake side will be the center of attraction as golfers from the rest of the African countries join the frey in the women, amateur and professional series.

John Katto is the 2018 Uganda Open Tournament Director

According to Katto, the course is in the best shape ever;

The Entebbe Golf Course is in the best shape with good fairways and greens. Also, we have extended the length of the practice range and opened up a second putting green.

Ahead of the ladies open, there was an official tee-off ceremonial event witnessed by the sponsors and tournament organizers.

Sponsors representatives and members of the Uganda Golf Union pose for a group photo on Wednesday at Entebbe Golf Club opening Tee box
William Akankwasa of Castle Lite in a ceremonial tee off at Entebbe Golf Club on Wednesday

“We value such a tournament as golf and this is the reason for the funding of such an important event as the Uganda Golf Open. We shall continue to support golf at all times” William Akankwasa, representing the main sponsors, Castle Lite noted.

Uganda Ladies Union president Eva Magala vowed to have the best display especially for the home bred players as they fight for silverware.

Eva Magala
Innocent Kihiika, Uganda Golf Union President

In his brief address to the media, Innocent Kihika (Uganda Golf Union boss) lauded the main sponsors (Castle Lite) and key partners in supporting this tourney.

The ladies open will officially tee off on Thursday, 13th and climax on 15th September before the amateur and professionals events in the subsequent weeks.

Last year’s champion Eaton Angel Howard from Tanzania is among the women golfers registered for the 72 holes action.

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Open programme:

  • Official practice round and tee off – 12th September
  • Ladies Silver – 13-15th September
  • Ladies Bronze – 14-15th September
  • Nearest to the Pin Shootout – 13th September
  • Longest Drive Competition – 14th September
  • Ladies Open Subsidiary (Men) – 15th September

