The Entebbe Golf Course is in fine shape prior to 2018 Uganda open series, says Tournament Director

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Golf Open series:

Ladies Open : 13 th – 15 th September

: 13 – 15 September Amateur Open – 18-22 Sept

– 18-22 Sept Pros Open – 24-29 Sept

*At Entebbe Golf Club

The Tournament Director of the 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Open series, John Katto has assured the golfing fraternity about the final state of the Entebbe Golf Club course.

The par 71 lake side will be the center of attraction as golfers from the rest of the African countries join the frey in the women, amateur and professional series.

According to Katto, the course is in the best shape ever;

The Entebbe Golf Course is in the best shape with good fairways and greens. Also, we have extended the length of the practice range and opened up a second putting green.

Ahead of the ladies open, there was an official tee-off ceremonial event witnessed by the sponsors and tournament organizers.

“We value such a tournament as golf and this is the reason for the funding of such an important event as the Uganda Golf Open. We shall continue to support golf at all times” William Akankwasa, representing the main sponsors, Castle Lite noted.

Uganda Ladies Union president Eva Magala vowed to have the best display especially for the home bred players as they fight for silverware.

In his brief address to the media, Innocent Kihika (Uganda Golf Union boss) lauded the main sponsors (Castle Lite) and key partners in supporting this tourney.

The ladies open will officially tee off on Thursday, 13th and climax on 15th September before the amateur and professionals events in the subsequent weeks.

Last year’s champion Eaton Angel Howard from Tanzania is among the women golfers registered for the 72 holes action.

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Open programme: