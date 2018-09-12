Uganda female footballer Ikwaput scores against Barcelona | Women Champions League

Women Champions League (Round of 32 – 1st Leg):

BIIK-Kazygurt (Kazakhstan) 3-1 Barcelona (Spain)

BIIK-Kazygurt Media

Uganda Crested Cranes forward Fazila Ikwaput scored once as her Kazakhstan club BIIK Kazygurt overcame heavyweights Barcelona women football club 3-1 during the first leg of the UEFA champions league first leg duel for the round of 32 stage at the Arkadija stadium on Wednesday.

Ikwaput, was a second half substitute replaced at the on-start of the second stanza for the game.

Her goal in the 49th minute brought the game even after they had fallen to an unfortunate own goal by Putellas.

Gabelia put BIIK-Kazygurt ahead for the first time in the game with a strike on the hour mark before Duggan put the game to bed with a third goal six minutes later.

Ikwaput, the reigning Airtel – FUFA Women footballer of the year has been a regular scorer for her new club .

She was key for the club with crucial goals in the qualifiers, scoring the winning goal in the UEFA women champions league qualifier against Greek side Akadimia Elpides, and a brace when they faced Lativa’s Rigas FS in a group H encounter.

Meanwhile, the return leg against Barcelona will played next week away in Spain.